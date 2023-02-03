KLK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5,384.6% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $76.24. 807,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

