KLK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.93) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.87) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,610.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

