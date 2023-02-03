KLK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Marathon Digital comprises approximately 2.2% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,080.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,719,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,061,535. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MARA. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

