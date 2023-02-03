KLK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 737,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,201,000. OP Bancorp comprises about 10.6% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.56. 4,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,223,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,926,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OP Bancorp news, Director Ock Hee Kim purchased 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $53,265.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 607,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,223,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,926,787.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,137 shares of company stock worth $234,247. 22.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.