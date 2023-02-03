KLK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 737,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,201,000. OP Bancorp comprises about 10.6% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OP Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.56. 4,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.59.
OP Bancorp Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,223,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,926,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OP Bancorp news, Director Ock Hee Kim purchased 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $53,265.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 607,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,223,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,926,787.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,137 shares of company stock worth $234,247. 22.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
OP Bancorp Company Profile
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
