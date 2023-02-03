Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Guggenheim

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 840,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,906. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $63.74.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $36,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 226.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,064,040 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $26,991,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after buying an additional 734,427 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

