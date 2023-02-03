Kokoswap Price Tops $0.39 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC on major exchanges. Kokoswap has a market cap of $100.54 million and $2,109.68 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

