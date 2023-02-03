Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 834,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,251,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Kore Potash Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £27.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

Kore Potash Company Profile

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

