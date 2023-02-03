Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.23-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.54 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.28 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of KLIC traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 475,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,737. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $62.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

