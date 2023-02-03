Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-$2.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.93 billion-$14.93 billion.

Kyocera Stock Performance

KYOCY stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

