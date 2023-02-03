L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $264.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LHX. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.46.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $212.04 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.