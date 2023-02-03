Lake Street Capital Increases Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target to $37.50

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Down 0.5 %

Proto Labs stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $898.49 million, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 2,422.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.