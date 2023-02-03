Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $541.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.22. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

