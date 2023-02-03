Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LANC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.64. 75,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,508. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 97.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

