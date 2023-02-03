Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LANC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.64. 75,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,508. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.22.
Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 97.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lancaster Colony (LANC)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.