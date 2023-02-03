Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Plans Dividend of GBX 9

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LAND stock traded up GBX 29.40 ($0.36) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 743.20 ($9.18). 2,140,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,618. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 651.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 631.45. The company has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.00. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 459.30 ($5.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 812.80 ($10.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($7.61), for a total value of £17,050.88 ($21,058.27).

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 780 ($9.63) to GBX 680 ($8.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

