Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Landstar System has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.14. 56,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.99% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Landstar System by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Landstar System by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

