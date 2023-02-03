Lazard Ltd (LAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 24th

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Lazard has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lazard to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Down 1.4 %

LAZ stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 151,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. Lazard has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. Lazard’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lazard by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,748,000 after acquiring an additional 307,614 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Lazard by 441.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 285,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 232,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 206,787 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.