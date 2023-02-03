Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Lazard Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 394,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lazard has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.