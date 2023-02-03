Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.46.

Lear Stock Down 3.1 %

LEA opened at $144.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $176.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $5,049,250. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Lear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

