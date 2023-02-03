LEG Immobilien (LEG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €82.00 ($89.13) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/25/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €69.00 ($75.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €82.00 ($89.13) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/17/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €90.00 ($97.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/15/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €61.60 ($66.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/9/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €87.00 ($94.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €86.00 ($93.48) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/7/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €82.00 ($89.13) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/5/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €91.00 ($98.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 8.4 %

FRA LEG traded up €6.02 ($6.54) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €77.60 ($84.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,389 shares. LEG Immobilien SE has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($107.07). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €69.52.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

