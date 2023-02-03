Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,089,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.00. 110,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

