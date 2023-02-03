Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 474,615 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.