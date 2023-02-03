Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, hitting $241.49. 449,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

