Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after purchasing an additional 618,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.00. 796,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,981. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

