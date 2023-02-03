Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.01. 2,091,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.99. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

