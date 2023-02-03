Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,054 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Target accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.01.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

