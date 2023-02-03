Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 3,636 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up 4.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

IGM stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,155. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.42. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $402.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

