Legend of RPS Price Reaches $0.14 (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Legend of RPS has a total market cap of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Legend of RPS token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00419358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,680.35 or 0.28603474 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00466923 BTC.

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS launched on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

