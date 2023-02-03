Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 11.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lennar by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $106.30. The company had a trading volume of 695,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

