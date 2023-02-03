Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International updated its FY23 guidance to $14.25-15.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.51. 7,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,727. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.92.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

