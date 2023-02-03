Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 656.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE NYT opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley downgraded New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading

