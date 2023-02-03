Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $52,000 Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 18.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Butterfly Network by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $63,448.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,582.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 2.5 %

Butterfly Network stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 204.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Butterfly Network Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.