Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 4,000 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Splunk by 7,606.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 68.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Splunk by 984.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Splunk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $105.79 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Splunk to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

About Splunk



Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Articles

