Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 285,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 456.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,528,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,681 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

OPKO Health Stock Up 2.1 %

OPK stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.68 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,831,694 shares in the company, valued at $296,259,224.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,785,714 shares of company stock worth $5,767,000. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

