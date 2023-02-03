Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

