Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,703 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 308,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,246. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
