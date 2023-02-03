Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,703 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 308,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,246. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.