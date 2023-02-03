Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $333,000 in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 16.9% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $63,237.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,731.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $63,237.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,222.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE SPH traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 114,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $237.63 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 59.63%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

Further Reading

