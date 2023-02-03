Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,101 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.59. 737,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,572. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

