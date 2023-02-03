Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 1.5% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 4.4 %

Crown Castle stock traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.82. 1,028,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average is $150.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.