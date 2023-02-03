Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,920 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,459,000 after buying an additional 178,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.64. The company had a trading volume of 177,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading

