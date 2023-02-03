Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,239 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,728,000 after buying an additional 274,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after buying an additional 1,217,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,915,000 after buying an additional 94,215 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,529,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,422,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

REG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.50. 159,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,860. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

