Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,267 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 1.2% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,715,000 after purchasing an additional 228,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after acquiring an additional 128,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,230,000 after acquiring an additional 98,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $4.63 on Friday, reaching $179.87. The stock had a trading volume of 217,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

