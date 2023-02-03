Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,981 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,160,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 612,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 146,750 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CHCT shares. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

About Community Healthcare Trust

CHCT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 36,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

