Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Life Settlement Assets’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Life Settlement Assets Stock Performance

LON:LSAA opened at GBX 1.49 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.40. Life Settlement Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £739,930.95 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

Get Life Settlement Assets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Life Settlement Assets in a report on Thursday.

Life Settlement Assets Company Profile

Life Settlement Assets PLC, a closed-ended investment trust company, manages investments in whole and partial interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

