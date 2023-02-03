LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.36 million.

LifeVantage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LFVN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 19,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $51.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.