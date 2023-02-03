Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE:LNN traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.66. 120,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $183.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average of $159.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,179,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 52,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

