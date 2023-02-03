Linear Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Linear has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $1.79 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

