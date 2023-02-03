Link Administration (OTC:LKADF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Link Administration (OTC:LKADF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Link Administration Price Performance
LKADF opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Link Administration has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.
About Link Administration
