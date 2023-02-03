Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 23.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

