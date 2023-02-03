Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 349,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $470.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

LQDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,313.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,354,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,372,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,313.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,542 shares of company stock valued at $743,438. 30.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

