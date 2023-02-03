Liquity USD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.74 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $227.13 million and $4.74 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 226,293,021 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

